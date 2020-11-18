BellRing Brands (BRBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

