BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Shares of NYSE:BLU opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 94.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 101.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 104.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

