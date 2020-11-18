Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.24.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,847 shares of company stock worth $1,699,934. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

