Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Air in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

XAIR opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $65,062.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,433.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amir Avniel sold 20,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $130,124.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 351,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,832.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,600 shares of company stock worth $261,456 in the last 90 days. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beyond Air by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at $2,073,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

