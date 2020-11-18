Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.37) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.58). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

BCYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

BCYC opened at $20.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $371.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,972,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

