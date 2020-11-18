BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 1,550.82% and a negative net margin of 770.75%.

Shares of BIO-key International stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.