Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.74.

BIIB stock opened at $248.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.07 and a 200-day moving average of $282.29. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

