Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in Biogen by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 67,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Biogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,794,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $248.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.74.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

