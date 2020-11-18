BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.91. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIOL shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

