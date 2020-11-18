BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

