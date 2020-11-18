Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) & Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Financial Contrast

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bit Digital and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 5.96% 6.06% 0.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bit Digital and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Consumer Portfolio Services has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.08%. Given Consumer Portfolio Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Consumer Portfolio Services is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and Consumer Portfolio Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $4.59 million 20.03 -$9.47 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $345.80 million 0.25 $5.41 million $0.22 17.73

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Bit Digital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in October 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. The company services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.