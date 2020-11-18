Bitcoin Private Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000938 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $815,061.96 and approximately $5,297.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00349219 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00034591 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.