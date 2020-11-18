BitWhite Trading 20.4% Higher This Week (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $72,563.40 and approximately $50,542.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

