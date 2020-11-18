BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $10,818,995.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,173,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 716,349 shares of company stock valued at $30,286,895. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.