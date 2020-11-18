BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $307,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 716,349 shares of company stock valued at $30,286,895. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

