BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 3,860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackLine by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 574,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,598,000 after purchasing an additional 159,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,961,000.

BlackLine stock opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.62. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,013 shares of company stock worth $20,016,543 over the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

