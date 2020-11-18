BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Raised to $115.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

BL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL stock opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.66 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $114.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,613,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,013 shares of company stock valued at $20,016,543 in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.