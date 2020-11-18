BlackRock Inc. Acquires 157,650 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of FMC worth $996,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 164.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $116.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

