BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,111,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.81% of Nordson worth $980,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $203.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.13 and its 200 day moving average is $190.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

