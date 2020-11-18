BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,976,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Waters worth $973,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Waters by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.36.

NYSE WAT opened at $231.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.20 and its 200 day moving average is $203.37. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,157 shares of company stock worth $10,577,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

