BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,768,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,512,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $1,081,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.04.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

