BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,050 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.39% of M&T Bank worth $991,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,566,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 20.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,198.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.70. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

