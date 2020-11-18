BlackRock Inc. Has $1.10 Billion Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.45% of UDR worth $1,099,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in UDR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,653,000 after buying an additional 684,973 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,154,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in UDR by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,214,000 after buying an additional 542,158 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

UDR stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

