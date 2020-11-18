BlackRock Inc. Has $1.17 Billion Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.13% of PTC worth $1,165,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PTC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PTC by 1,021.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PTC by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,368 shares of company stock worth $282,071. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 132.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $99.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.