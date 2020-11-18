BlackRock Inc. Has $1.17 Billion Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,406,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of IDEX worth $1,168,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in IDEX by 39.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,209 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,626. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX stock opened at $197.19 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $197.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

