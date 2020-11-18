BlackRock Inc. Has $1.19 Billion Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,472,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 753,909 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.78% of Trimble worth $1,191,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,982. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

