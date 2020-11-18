BlackRock Inc. Has $987.15 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of LHC Group worth $987,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $994,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $210.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.66. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

