BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 158.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.44% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,119,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 162,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

IGSB opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

