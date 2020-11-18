BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,386,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $1,179,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,217,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,448,000 after buying an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,976,000 after buying an additional 318,438 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,944,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,427,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5,528.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,050,000 after buying an additional 1,348,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

