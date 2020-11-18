BlackRock Inc. Purchases 157,650 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157,650 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.26% of FMC worth $996,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,594,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $116.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. UBS Group began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

