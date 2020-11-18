BlackRock Inc. Purchases 161,085 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,085 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.78% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,027,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

NYSE HIG opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

