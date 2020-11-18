BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.88% of Nasdaq worth $982,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 17.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $800,467. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $124.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.