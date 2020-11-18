BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,002,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 318,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $1,195,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 168.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,822,000 after acquiring an additional 734,334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,009,000 after purchasing an additional 731,608 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3,644.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,110,000 after purchasing an additional 684,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CDW by 836.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after buying an additional 426,105 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in CDW by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $360,899,000 after buying an additional 411,054 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.03. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

