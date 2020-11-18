BlackRock Inc. Sells 111,550 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,976,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111,550 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.02% of Waters worth $973,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $10,577,771. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $231.19 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.37.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.36.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

