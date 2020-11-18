BlackRock Inc. Sells 227,841 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,993,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 227,841 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.72% of Northern Trust worth $1,091,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.84.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

