BlackRock Inc. Sells 333,987 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,836,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.82% of Synchrony Financial worth $1,042,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,745,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,268,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

