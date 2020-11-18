BlackRock Inc. Sells 451,588 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,270,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451,588 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.12% of Alliant Energy worth $1,046,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

