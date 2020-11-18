Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BOZTY opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.