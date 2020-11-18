Brian Finlayson Purchases 25,000 Shares of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE.L) (LON:DNE) Stock

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE.L) (LON:DNE) insider Brian Finlayson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £83,250 ($108,766.66).

Brian Finlayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Brian Finlayson purchased 12,000 shares of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($52,208.00).

DNE opened at GBX 326 ($4.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 384.84 ($5.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 282.25.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

