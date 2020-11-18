BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.18

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 1333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

A number of research firms have commented on BSIG. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after buying an additional 1,486,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,537,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,539,000 after buying an additional 161,457 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,966,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after buying an additional 178,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 578.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after buying an additional 1,776,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

