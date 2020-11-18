Brokerages Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19).

INMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INmune Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 260.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,578,000. 2.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. INmune Bio has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $24.42.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

