Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Teradyne reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $23,531,221. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TER opened at $105.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

