Brokerages Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE EPD opened at $19.12 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 36,880 shares of company stock worth $381,114 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,562,000 after buying an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,694,000 after acquiring an additional 153,258 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

