Brokers Issue Forecasts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report released on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of AQN opened at C$20.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of C$13.84 and a 12-month high of C$22.39.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total value of C$4,698,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,935,166.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

