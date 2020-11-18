Brokers Issue Forecasts for DiaSorin S.p.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DiaSorin in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $5.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s FY2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $183.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.81. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $114.50 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.08.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

