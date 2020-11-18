Brokers Issue Forecasts for Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) stock opened at C$1.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 million and a PE ratio of 17.68. Geodrill Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.71.

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

