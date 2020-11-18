Brokers Set Expectations for Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Surgalign in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Surgalign’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.19).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.89. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth about $11,315,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth about $8,676,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth about $4,342,000. Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth about $3,574,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth about $2,871,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

