Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “conviction-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,107.14 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,129,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Partners Value Investments LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,156,000 after buying an additional 42,919,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829,390 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052,155 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

