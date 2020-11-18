Bsr Reit to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

