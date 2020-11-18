Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

